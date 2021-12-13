Injured Rohit Sharma Out of SA Tests, Priyank Panchal Joins Squad

The Indian men’s cricket team’s tour of South Africa’s preparations have begun in terrible fashion with Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma suffering an injury during a training session in Mumbai on Sunday.

Rohit has been ruled out of the South Africa Tests. There still is no clarity about his availability for the ODIs against the Proteas.

"Team India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit Sharma in the Test squad," a BCCI statement on Monday evening read.