VVS Laxman Wishes Rahul Dravid on His Appointment as India Head Coach

"Absolutely the right man for the job! Rahul Dravid has been a great servant of Indian cricket. As he takes guard for a fresh innings as the head coach, I am sure he will take the team onward and upward. Best wishes to my partner in many an enjoyable stand!!"



On Wednesday, the BCCI confirmed that Dravid will take over from Ravi Shastri after the T20 World Cup with the series against New Zealand his first assignment as head coach of the senior India men's team.



Venkatesh Prasad, who was also Dravid's teammate in the Karnataka Ranji team, said Indian players will benefit a lot from Dravid's experience.