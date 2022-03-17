Exceptional Display: Twitter Gushes Over Babar Azam's Heroic Knock; Watch Video

Pakistan captain Babar Azam produced a sublime knock against the Australians in Karachi, missing out on a much-deserved double century in the second innings by a whisker, leading the charge in saving the game. Babar scored 196 as Pakistan batted over 170 overs to save the Test and keep the series level at 0-0 ahead of the Lahore Test.

Understandably, the innings by the Pakistan skipper caught everyone’s attention as the cricketing world were glued to the screens on Wednesday, as the two teams battled it out. Australia, remember are on a full tour of Pakistan after 24 years, and international cricket too is back in the country after a long break.