Exceptional Display: Twitter Gushes Over Babar Azam's Heroic Knock; Watch Video

Babar Azam acknowledges the crowd in Karachi.
Image: PTI
Pakistan captain Babar Azam produced a sublime knock against the Australians in Karachi, missing out on a much-deserved double century in the second innings by a whisker, leading the charge in saving the game. Babar scored 196 as Pakistan batted over 170 overs to save the Test and keep the series level at 0-0 ahead of the Lahore Test.
Understandably, the innings by the Pakistan skipper caught everyone’s attention as the cricketing world were glued to the screens on Wednesday, as the two teams battled it out. Australia, remember are on a full tour of Pakistan after 24 years, and international cricket too is back in the country after a long break.
The who’s who of world cricket reacted to Babar Azam’s heroics, with many feeling sad for the batter as he missed out on his double hundred. Azam, who was the Player of the Match, was dismissed by off-spinner Nathan Lyon in the final hour of the Test.
Babar's 196 is also the highest score ever by a captain in the fourth innings of a Test match. He batted for 425 deliveries, while Mohammad Rizwan at the other end remained unbeaten on 104. Abdullah Shafique scored 96, batting 305 deliveries, while the remainder of the batting order failed to get even into double figures.
Babar Azam tweeted, "I will remember this innings for many reasons. Special knock by @imabd28, @iMRizwanPak and my entire team showed massive character. Thank you Karachi, you were spectacular!"
For Pakistan cricket, Babar's 196 is the highest score in the fourth innings of a Test. Before this, the former captain Younis Khan held that record for his 107 against India at the Eden Gardens in 2007.
The skipper also batted the most number balls by a Pakistan batter in the fourth innings of a Test with his knock of 425 deliveries. Previously, the record was Shoaib Malik’s for batting out 369 deliveries against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2006.
