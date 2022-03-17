IPL 2022: Will Enjoy Opening with Mayank for Punjab Kings, Says Shikhar Dhawan

Punjab Kings will kick start their IPL 2022 campaign against Faf du Plessis led Royal Challengers Bangalore on 27 March at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.



"Mayank is quite an experienced player now. He is a great character and as well as a funny guy, so I will enjoy opening the innings with him for Punjab Kings," Dhawan told IANS.



Asked about the Punjab's team composition, the left-hander said that the side has a good mix of youth and experience. "We have a good mix of youth and experience, which makes our side very strong and we will perform well in the upcoming IPL season," he said.



Shikhar has been a constant figure in India's ODI setup but he has not found a place in the T20 team for quite some time now. The southpaw was also not picked in the Indian team for the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, the veteran is not worried about his selection and just focusing on his process.



"I am focusing on my on-field performance and trying to keep myself relaxed. I am already putting in the hard yards and doing what's in my control. If I perform well, my name will automatically come in the squad and if it doesn't then also I will continue my process without any tension."



After representing India for many years, Dhawan now also wants to contribute towards the causes or issues that affect society and a country as a whole, through his foundation. The 'Shikhar Dhawan Foundation' is aiming to eradicate hunger, poverty, and provide quality education and do other social things via various strategic measures.



"It's a big day for me and my team. I always wanted to have my own foundation through which I can contribute towards society. Through our vision, which is called 'Impact 11', we will adopt 11 NGOs & will try to uplift them through funding and other strategic measures," Dhawan said.



"Whether it's child education, providing food to the needy, or anything else important, I want to make contributions towards different sections of society through my foundation," he added.