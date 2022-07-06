England and the Success of Their 'Bazball' Times

Former Test captain Joe Root still continues to hold the batting together like a glue. His form in the last 18 months in Test cricket has been unreal as he has made more runs than anyone else in the Test format, even leaving behind the other members of the 'Fab Four'.

The whole of 2021, Root was the lone warrior with the bat for England. The others seemed out of place. But now Root has the company of Jonny Bairstow. Can you believe the same Bairstow was basically told that his Test career was over last year? He struggled in the first part of the series last year against India. But since the Ashes, life has been completely different for him.

In the last four Tests, he has had four hundreds. Bairstow is now matching Root with his appetite for scoring runs. Unlike Root who caresses the ball to all parts of the park, Bairstow bludgeons the attacks at will. The way Bairstow scored runs against New Zealand was a scary sight. New Zealand also had excuses that they sometimes did not have their best bowling attack on the park. Still Bairstow’s 'devil may care' approach helped matters. He showed there is a different way to play Test cricket.

Root might be consistent in his approach and sometimes workmanlike, but Bairstow was exciting to watch.

The English media lapped up Bairstow’s approach and credited it to McCullum, calling it the 'Bazball' effect! This is basically a pun on McCullum’s nickname Baz, with the word meaning that the batters are using the bat like a baseball almost. It was one of those things that the English cricket media come up with to talk up their players always.