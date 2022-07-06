Virat Kohli Slammed on Social Media for On-Field Antics in Edgbaston Test

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli's aggression and "embarrassing" celebrations on the cricket field have not gone down well with several of his fans and critics, who have made their displeasure known by taking to social media to criticise one of India's most successful Test captains.

While England middle-order batter Jonny Bairstow may have dismissed his angry exchanges with Kohli on Day three of the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston by saying it was part and parcel of the game, given the fiercely competitive nature of the sport, it did leave several cricket pundits unhappy with the Indian stalwart's gestures.