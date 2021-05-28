England Board Agrees to Let Jofra Archer Miss India Test Series

England cricket board has concurred with pacer Jofra Archer’s decision to put the T20 World Cup and Ashes series later this year ahead of August-September's five-Test series against India in which the 26-year-old may not participate as he recovers from elbow surgery.

"I have talked a lot about our objectives in the T20 World Cup and the Ashes, and we need to make sure he is best prepared for that," Ashley Giles, the director of cricket at England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

Giles said that Archer's métier is his ability to bowl fast, and the persistent niggles forbidding him from doing so must be annoying. "The thing that has held him back is that he's had two different injuries in that elbow, and it stops him doing what he does incredibly well, which is bowl quick. That must be frustrating for him," observed Giles.