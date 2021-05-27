Jofra Archer Could Skip India Tests to be Fit for T20 WC and Ashes

England play New Zealand in two Test matches beginning June 2, which Archer will surely miss. They then play India in a five-match Test series that begins on August 4, with the first Test in Nottingham, and ends on September 14 with the fifth and final Test in Manchester.

"The way I am looking at things is that I would rather miss a few weeks of a year so that I have a few more years in my career," wrote Archer before adding that if his injury doesn't heal this time he will not play any cricket.

"I just want to get this injury sorted once and for all and that's why I'm not looking that far ahead or at dates for a return to action -- because if I don't get this right, I won't play any cricket. Period."

The T20 World Cup will be held in October-November and the Ashes series will begin from 8 December.