Archer to Undergo Elbow Surgery, in Doubt for India Tests

Archer recently went under the knife to have a shard of glass removed from his hand, but the elbow has been a chronic problem for the quick. The injury saw him miss matches on the tour of South Africa in early 2020 before ruling him out of the fourth Test against India earlier this year.



Having remained out of action in the now-suspended IPL 2021, Archer made a comeback for Sussex in the County Championship last week, only for the elbow strain to flare up in the second innings. He did not bowl on the final two days of that game against Kent and was subsequently deemed unfit for next month's two-Test series versus New Zealand.