ECB Want Kohli, Bumrah at The Hundred; Offer Stakes to IPL Teams

Besides, the ECB has also offered the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) a "slice of Asian television rights" to get the glamour boys of world cricket, such as Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, among others, to play in The Hundred.

The talks between the BCCI and the ECB had started before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, said the report. It also said that when ECB chair Ian Watmore and CEO Tom Harrison visited Ahmedabad for the India-England pink ball Test last month, they discussed The Hundred with the BCCI officials.

Two senior BCCI officials, however, said on Thursday that they were not aware of any development or talks between the ECB and the BCCI regarding The Hundred. "I am not aware of it," one of them told IANS, while the other concurred with him.

"It is understood the ECB is considering a number of potential partnership opportunities with India as they look to capitalise on a relationship with the game's powerhouse that has never been stronger," said the Telegraph report, adding: "It is also expected that Indian players will be made available this summer for the women's Hundred, potentially paving the way for the men to follow in 2022."