Jofra Archer to Miss Initial Phase of IPL 2021: ECB 

"The ECB medical team will assess the player and, together with Jofra, develop a treatment plan and a return-to-play schedule in due course. As a consequence, Jofra will miss the start of this year's Indian Premier League," the ECB further said.

With 20 wickets at an average 18.25, Archer was RR's highest wicket-taker last season.

England captain Eoin Morgan had said after the fifth T20I on Saturday that Archer's situation had grown progressively worse. "He's clearly had a progressive injury that has become worse and does need attention, so it'll be over to our medical team to make a decision and hopefully the decision that Jofra comes to will be the best for us in the long term," said Morgan.

"I think it's rare when a bowler isn't managing pain - what they do is a tough job and if you ask any of them, are they ever pain-free, it's a pretty rare instance if they say yes. Most of our bowlers are normally carrying niggles but certainly Jofra's situation has definitely got worse, so it does need attention," he added.