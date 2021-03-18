ECB Hope India’s Women Cricketers Will Play in The Hundred: Report

A few India internationals, such as Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh, have expressed an interest in the Hundred, however, the BCCI exercises tight control in terms of granting permissions to play in limited-overs tournaments overseas. Skipper Virat Kohli, India's captain, even questioned the need to "experiment" with a new format.

Harbhajan had in fact put his name forward during the first draft of The men’s Hundred in October but he subsequently withdrew after it was suggested he would have to retire from international competition - and potentially forego an IPL contract - if he wanted to be considered.

Last year, the ECB said that Indian male cricketers were unlikely to be part of The Hundred.

"I can't commit to the involvement of India players," Tom Harrison, the ECB's chief executive, said. "It's a political conversation as much as anything."

In December, the BCCI's top three, Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah and Arun Dhumal, were in London to meet ECB counterparts.