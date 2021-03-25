ECB Mulls Giving IPL Teams Stakes in The Hundred: Report

The ECB is also considering giving the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) a stake in the Asian television rights on the basis of the number of Indian players appearing in the tournament, according to The Telegraph.

According to the report, talks between the BCCI and the ECB "moved up a notch" when ECB chairman Ian Watmore and chief executive Tom Harrison were in Ahmedabad for the pink ball Test match between India and England last month.