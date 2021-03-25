India-Pakistan T20 Series in the Offing: Report

A top Indian cricket official on Wednesday told IANS, "No, we have no information on India playing a series with Pakistan."

Pakistan's Geo TV quoted PCB chairman Ehsan Mani as saying that they have not been contacted by anyone for a possible India-Pakistan series and neither has he been part of any discussion with his Indian counterpart on the issue.

A source in Pakistan told IANS that the series could be held before the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be held in India in October-November. If it happens, a window will have to be created for it, he said.

The international cricket schedule is indeed tight. Indian players will get busy with the Indian Premier League, which begins on April 9 and ends on May 30. They then travel to England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, starting June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. However, the Indian team will have to reach there much in advance to undergo quarantine.

India will have over a month free after the WTC final. So, July could be a possible window for the India-Pakistan bilateral series.

India then play a five-Test series against England in England, starting on August 4. The team returns after the fifth Test ends on September 14.

Again, the Indian team will have a month free before the T20 World Cup, and this could be another window in which the India-Pakistan series can be slotted.