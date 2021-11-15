Dressing Room Turmoil A Thing Of The Past, Indicates Finch After T20 WC Win

Langer had come under intense scrutiny after returning from Australia's 4-1 T20I series losses to West Indies and Bangladesh. There were reports of discontent between him and the players apart from alleged heated argument with a CA staffer in Dhaka.

However, Finch said during the post-match press conference on Sunday that the vibe around the group had been unbelievable, indicating the patch-up between the players and coach Langer was complete.

Asked about the events that unfolded two months back, Finch said, "Yeah, he's been great. The vibe around the group has been unbelievable. Just how well everyone is getting along, like I said earlier, there's a lot of time spent in each other's rooms and the team room and just chilling out at lunches, dinners and breakfast and everything has had all together. Yeah, I think that just adds to the environment.