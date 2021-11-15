Proud to be First Australia Team to Win It: Finch on Men's T20 World Cup Title

"This is huge. To be the first Australian team to be able to do it. So proud. We knew our backs were against the wall. We had some great individual performances, some great team performances," said Australia skipper Finch at the post-match presentation ceremony.



The skipper also praised his opening partner Warner for a fantastic performance with the bat.



"Can't believe people wrote him off saying he was done (Warner). That's when he plays his best cricket. Was almost like poking the bear," he said.



Applauding other performers for their watch-winning contributions, the Aussie skipper said, "The player of the tournament for me (Zampa). Mitch Marsh -- what a way to start his innings today. Wade came into this game with an injury cloud but got a job done. Stoinis did the business."