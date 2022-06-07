DK, Umran & Hardik: Which Indian Players to Look Out for Against South Africa?

Hardik 2.0, or so it seems, is back with vengeance and that can only be good news for India. A fully fit Hardik adds balance to the team and also a bite to the bowling attack, as he can really crank it up, as was seen in the IPL final recently.

Hardik is likely to be one of the first names on the team sheet, and with most of the seniors away, expect him to play some part in the decision making along with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. The all-rounder’s abilities are well documented, and if he can carry the form from the IPL to the India colours, he will be a big asset to the side.

Whichever side of Hardik turns up, India will be watching with keen eyes, as he is the solution to a few problems in the side. If it clicks, like it used before he got injured a few years ago, Hardik will yet again become a crucial cog in the set-up. Remember, a T20 World Cup in Australia and an ODI World Cup in India are coming up in the next 18 months.