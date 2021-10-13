How Umran Malik Became One of India’s Fastest Bowlers

Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma

On 6 October, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Umran Malik clocked 153 kmph on the speed gun, the fastest delivery in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. Claiming 1/21, Malik caught everyone's eye for the sheer pace he generated, as the SRH defended a small total against the RCB, winning by four runs.

Umran was a net bowler for the SRH. Once out of the play-off, the SRH decided to test him out in the IPL match, and he has been unstoppable since that debut.

The Jammu and Kashmir pace sensation has now been asked to stay back in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a net bowler for the Indian team for the T20 World Cup after making an impressive IPL debut.