Dinesh Karthik Interview: Tim David Will Be One of the Best Batters in the World
Now hailed as an excellent finisher, Tim David did not have much backing a year back, except for Dinesh Karthik's.
Shuvaditya Bose
Cricket
Published:
Exclusive interview with Dinesh Karthik.
(Photo: BCCI)
Dinesh Karthik wore a knowing smile as carnage unfolded before him. One could attribute it to quiet accomplishment. The kind someone sports when prognostication turns fruitful. Tim David, his teammate at Sharjah Warriorz at the International League T20, scored 60 off 24 against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, with seven humongous hits, many of which sailed out of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Only a few days ago, David played an otherworldly knock in the final of the Abu Dhabi T10, scoring 98 runs in 30 deliveries at a strike rate of 326.66. In the ongoing calendar year, David is among the only five batters to have scored over 800 runs in T20Is whilst batting at number five or below, and from that same bracket, he is among the only four batters to have scored over 500 runs while maintaining a strike rate in excess of 175.
Most T20 Runs in 2025 While Batting at 5 or Below:
Shimron Hetmyer — 1051
Rovman Powell — 967
Kieron Pollard — 856
Romario Shepherd — 831
Tim David — 811
Highest T20 Strike Rate in 2025 While Batting at 5 or Below (Minimum 500 Runs):
Had David entered the 2026 IPL auction, he would likely have commanded a fortune. Instead, he remains with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who secured him for merely Rs 3 crore last season.
A couple of middling seasons at Mumbai Indians, despite his erstwhile price tag of Rs 8.25, dissuaded many from pursuing his signature, but not RCB’s batting coach, Dinesh Karthik. The faith proved prescient, as David had an average of 62.33 and a strike rate of 185.14 in IPL 2025.
In an exclusive conversation with The Quint, the former Indian wicketkeeper says:
Tim David is batting at his best right now. And he will be one of the best middle-order batters in the world. I am saying this without the shadow a doubt — he will be one of the best. Now the question is — what makes him so good? It is his work ethics, his skill-set of putting the pressure back on both the spinners and the pacers, using the technique that he has, which he has mastered and is only getting better at, and most importantly, his clarity of thought. He has got a very, very good mind in between his ears, and that mind works very well for him.
‘RCB Have Got 2 Very Different Style of Finishers’
Besides David, RCB possess another extraordinary finisher in Jitesh Sharma, who scored 261 runs at a strike rate of 176.35 in IPL 2025 — second only to the Australian. However, unlike David, Jitesh does not have brute power.
So, what makes the keeper so effective?
What makes one a good finisher depends on the individual player and his type. The shots that Tim David hits, only he can hit those. Jitesh Sharma cannot hit shots like Tim David. As a finisher, you need to understand how your body is and how you can maximise hitting boundaries. Jitesh knows that. We have two very different styles of finishers at RCB, but both give very good results.
Dinesh Karthik
Why Is Dinesh Karthik Still Playing?
Considering he is flourishing in his coaching career, having helped RCB win their maiden IPL title, and commentary stints aplenty, is he still playing to understand the game better as a coach?
Karthik answers:
Yes, a little bit of coaching helps me in my coaching career, because it helps to understand the current, modern game in a better way. I am at a stage where I need to make a decision in terms of how much more cricket I want to play. Once I finish this tournament, I will make that decision.
Dinesh Karthik
On representing Sharjah Warriorz, Karthik commented:
I am really excited. Sharjah Warriorz did really well in the last edition of the ILT20, so I am excited to be playing for them. The team has got some great names. If you look at the bowlers, we have got the likes of Tim Southee, Taskin Ahmed, Maheesh Theekshana, Adil Rashid — these are all high quality bowlers. Then if you look at our batting, we have got proven international performers like Tim David, Sikandar Raza and Mark Chapman. It is a well-rounded unit.
Besides fulfilling his role as a player at the ILT20, will the keeper also don his hat as a scout for RCB?
If a player is doing really well, then of course he can be considered for the IPL auction. But beyond that, doing well here will also help them get into their national teams, because every team is keeping an eye on the T20 leagues now. I am not saying that performing well in one competition will guarantee an immediate inclusion in the national team, but it will help them get into the subconscious mind of the selectors.
Dinesh Karthik
