Dinesh Karthik Interview: Tim David Will Be One of the Best Batters in the World

Dinesh Karthik wore a knowing smile as carnage unfolded before him. One could attribute it to quiet accomplishment. The kind someone sports when prognostication turns fruitful. Tim David, his teammate at Sharjah Warriorz at the International League T20, scored 60 off 24 against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, with seven humongous hits, many of which sailed out of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Only a few days ago, David played an otherworldly knock in the final of the Abu Dhabi T10, scoring 98 runs in 30 deliveries at a strike rate of 326.66. In the ongoing calendar year, David is among the only five batters to have scored over 800 runs in T20Is whilst batting at number five or below, and from that same bracket, he is among the only four batters to have scored over 500 runs while maintaining a strike rate in excess of 175.

Most T20 Runs in 2025 While Batting at 5 or Below:

Shimron Hetmyer — 1051

Rovman Powell — 967

Kieron Pollard — 856

Romario Shepherd — 831

Tim David — 811

Highest T20 Strike Rate in 2025 While Batting at 5 or Below (Minimum 500 Runs):