‘Basketball is in Our DNA’: Haryana Village Mourns Teen Crushed by Training Pole

For a sport that is almost obscure in India, multiple national-level basketball players have been nurtured in Lakhan Majra. At least 14 of the total 50 or so such players have gone on to compete at the national level, while a couple have also represented India at the Asiad.

Hardik’s father Sandeep Rathee remains trapped in a haze of numbness. Hardik often used to say to him, ‘Papa, main tujhe aisi zindagi dilaunga, jis zindagi ke bare mein tune sochi bhi nahin hogi.’ (Dad, I will give you a life that you couldn’t even had dreamt of). Speaking to The Quint, Hardik's grieving father lamented: