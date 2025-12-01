Home Sports ‘Basketball is in Our DNA’: Haryana Village Mourns Teen Crushed by Training Pole
'Basketball is in Our DNA': Haryana Village Mourns Teen Crushed by Training Pole
For a sport almost obscure in India, multiple national-level basketball players have been nurtured in Lakhan Majra.
Shuvaditya Bose & Mohit Bhatti
16-year-old Hardik Rathee, a national-level basketball player, died in Haryana's Rohtak district after a basketball post collapsed into his chest as he attempted a dunk.
(Image accessed by The Quint)
Lakhan Majra, a cradle of basketball talent in Haryana’s Rohtak district, has been plunged in grief. The game is at a standstill, and so it seems is life after the community court in the sub-tehsil, with over 50 trainees practising thrice a day, saw one of their own fade away—crushed to death under a 750 kg basketball pole.
Hardik Rathee, a 16-year-old resident of Lakhan Majra, had ventured into the community basketball court to practice on 25 November, as was his daily norm. He had recently returned from a national training camp, and was due to be back at another in a week. While attempting a rim-hang, however, the pole purportedly collapsed onto him. His teammates rushed him to the hospital, but it was too late.
For a sport that is almost obscure in India, multiple national-level basketball players have been nurtured in Lakhan Majra. At least 14 of the total 50 or so such players have gone on to compete at the national level, while a couple have also represented India at the Asiad.
Hardik’s father Sandeep Rathee remains trapped in a haze of numbness. Hardik often used to say to him, ‘Papa, main tujhe aisi zindagi dilaunga, jis zindagi ke bare mein tune sochi bhi nahin hogi.’ (Dad, I will give you a life that you couldn’t even had dreamt of). Speaking to The Quint, Hardik's grieving father lamented:
“My son was completely dedicated to the sport. His dream was to make it to the National Basketball Association. I never had to ask him to train. Even at 2 am in the night, he would stroll out at times to practice. He used to say that one day he will become India’s best basketball player, and when he will return to his village after winning a big competition, everyone will gather to give him a grand welcome. All of those dreams have died. My son has left me. I feel numb.”
Sandeep Rathee, Hardik's father
Sandeep Rathee is still, understandably, numb.
(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)
Hardik had competed in the U-17 nationals, winning a bronze medal. His progression to the senior Indian team seemed assured, and Sandeep hoped his elder son’s ascent would inspire his younger son, also a basketball player.
“When they were kids, I wanted them to play a sport. I saw a basketball ring nearby, so I thought of taking them there. Eventually, they fell in love with the sport. My dream was to see my son Hardik play for India.“
Section 100 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) defines culpable homicide as the broader category of causing death with intention or knowledge.
In Hardik’s case, intention may not be established, but knowledge of the imminent danger was—for authorities had been repeatedly warned about the ground’s ruinous condition and the looming danger.
Hardik’s teammate Namsak Malik alleged this isn’t the first time such an accident has happened in the neighbourhood.
“Around four years back, a similar tragedy struck at an adjacent court, but the boy was fortunate to come out of it alive. Since then, we have been constantly urging the authorities to get the poles repaired, but to no avail. We heard that funds have also been sanctioned, but still, nothing has been done.”
Namsak Malik, Hardik's teammate
Namsak Malik reveals a similar accident happened in 2021, but it fortunately was not fatal.
(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)
The basketball court in Lakhan Majra, like almost all in Haryana, has long been maintained by locals, for state assistance seldom arrives.
Hardik’s grandfather, Gulab Singh, speaks in a voice thick with emotion as he laments the state of basketball in a village that has "produced so many players".
“Lakhan Majra kids have basketball in their DNA. Two players from our village have even played in the Asiad for India. But the players are all left on their own to survive. There has been no help from the government. A former player is coaching them without taking any fees—essentially, he is doing social service. About 50 boys practice here, and no one gets any help. They do their own jugaad by collecting chanda (funds).
Gulab Singh, Hardik's grandfather
Gulab Singh demands accountability from the authority.
(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)
Gulab Singh, who states that he is "devastated" by the incident, tells The Quint his grandson deserves justice, and that he held the "administration responsible for Hardik's death."
The family alleged that Hardik's coach had been trying to get the poles repaired since 2023, but the authories kept telling him ‘abhikarwayenge, abhi karwayenge' (We will get it done soon).
"Maintainance of public spaces is their responsibility, but they (authorities) do nothing. Rs 12 lakh was sanctioned to get the poles repaired, but it got stuck somewhere between the officials and the BDO.”
Gulab Singh, Hardik's grandfather
Mourning family gathers at Hardik's residence.
(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)
Sandeep adds that locals carry out maintenance work even without any help from government in the hopes of helping the village kids serve India in basketball. "Just because the government doesn’t do anything, we can’t let basketball die. Hence, the boys play wherever they can find a court. Unfortunately, most of them are in a dilapidated state," Hardik’s father said.
After repeated requests to renovate the ground, Rs 12 lakh was allocated from the fund of MP Deepender Singh Hooda in 2023. Recently, a further Rs 6.2 lakh was added to the renovation fund. Yet, coach Mohit Rathee—who trains the boys without fee or favour—has not seen a single brick laid. He alleges Hardik’s death is an “institutional killing”.
“I’m in total disbelief. I don’t call it an accident. This is an institutional murder, plain and simple. And this murder is conducted by the government. From the MP quota, Rs 12 lakh was allocated on 7 November 2023, and a further Rs 6.2 lakh on 26 June of this year. Now the question is—where did the money vanish? I made rounds of the BDO office daily, and they kept telling me that the tender has not been passed. Had they been honest in their work, we would have Hardik among us today.”
Mohit Rathee, Hardik's coach
Coach Mohit Rathee demands answers for missing funds.
(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)
Rohit Rathee was among the players who rushed to lift the 750 kg pole. For the rest of his life, he will have to live with the regret of not being able to save his friend.
“Hardik had recently finished third in a youth-level meet in Puducherry. Before that, he got second position in sub-junior nationals. He was about to leave for nationals in five days and was hence training all day. He was an exceptionally gifted player. But now, he is no more. We could not save our friend.”
Rohit Rathee, Hardik's teammate
The incident underscores the harrowing neglect players and athletes, especially budding sportspersons continue to face across large parts of India.
“Everyone knew that the poles here are not in a good condition...Recently a tender was passed, and officials came to the ground for inspection. But we haven’t heard about any maintenance ever since.”
Rohit Rathee, Hardik's teammate
Hardik's friend Rohit will forever have to live with the regret of not being able to save his friend.
(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)
Coach Mohit has also been writing applications every week, ever since the incident in 2021, but to no avail.
“For the last four years, I kept going to all the offices to get this ground renovated. I kept writing applications. But we all know how it is here. Nothing gets done, ever. Now that we have lost a talented player, I can only hope that the government finally will upgrade the courts.”
Mohit Rathee, Hardik's coach
He also has demands from Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.
“The CM has announced a Rs 5 lakh compensation for Hardik’s family. What help is that going to do? I want to tell our CM that instead of taking his Rs 5 lakh, I want to give him Rs 50 lakh, but on one condition — get Hardik back on the court again. We kept asking for help and no one listened. It took the death of a young boy to get him to think about us. If the CM actually wants to help Hardik’s family, he should give his father a government job.”
Mohit Rathee, Hardik's coach
Systemic Decay
A coach’s anguish, a father’s despair, and a friend’s remorse are, tragically, familiar in a nation where, as Mohit puts it, “nothing gets done ever.”
The shock instead lies in the helplessness of the Haryana Basketball Association.
When The Quint spoke with President Ajay Sheoran, he admitted that the accident was waiting to happen. For a sport designed for indoor courts, Haryana’s athletes have access only to broken outdoor ones.
“There is no hiding from the fact that this death has happened solely due to negligence from the authorities. We had been informed that funds had been allocated from MP quota, but still no renovation has been done. Why? I have no answers, honestly. I don’t know what happened to the funds. Now that a player has died, you are seeing the real picture of basketball in Haryana.
Ajay Sheoran, President of Haryana Basketball Association
Haryana Basketball Association President Ajay Sheoran reveals most of the basketball courts in the state are in a dangerous condition.
(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)
The reality is indeed dire. Basketball is an indoor sport, meant to be played on a wooden platform. But there is only one indoor basketball court in a state like Haryana, which is known for giving athletes to the nation. "Players have no other option but to play in such concrete, outdoor courts, and so every year, we have hundreds of cases where players suffer serious injuries," Sheoran states. A new stadium is being built in Charki Dadri, but there as well, there are no plans for building indoor basketball courts.
“I recently met the MLA, Sunil Satpal Sangwan, who has assured me that he will request the CM to build two indoor basketball courts. Let’s see how the meeting with the CM goes.”
Ajay Sheoran, President of Haryana Basketball Association
Could he get in trouble for unmasking the ‘real’ situation of sports in Haryana, and expose the decay beyond the glittering facade? He might be, but Sheoran feels it is time to speak up.
“Recently I visited a ground where the lights don’t work anymore, and no one has made any effort to get those repaired. Some grounds don’t have any bathrooms, some have grass so thick that snakes roam around in them. Most grounds don’t have any coaches or equipment. There are not even any groundstaff. Coaches pay Rs 100-200 from their pocket to the municipality sweepers to keep the courts neat and tidy. In Hisar, an athletic track has been flooded since June, and nothing has been done to get its condition restored.”
Ajay Sheoran, President of Haryana Basketball Association
Beyond the Glistering Facade Is a Rotten Core
Sheoran shared another baffling story. Ahead of a Senior Championship series being planned at the stadium in Bhiwani, Sheoran visited the venue and found that the lights were cut out by the electricity board, apparently due to non-payment of pending bills amounting to the sum of about Rs 1.5 crore. For the four days for which the tournament ran, the Association had to install another meter and have their own separate set of lights, paid for by their own pockets.
Neither does SAI offer any help, nor has the government offered us anything. We are at the mercy of personal connections, social workers and sports lovers to keep the organisation afloat.”
Ajay Sheoran, President of Haryana Basketball Association
Ajay Sheoran laments lack of help from both SAI and the government.
(Photo: Ajay Sheoran)
Sheoran will be meeting with the CM soon. Like Mohit, he, too, has his demands. “Demands are simple. First, I believe that this kid should be considered a martyr, because he, too wanted to serve his country like a soldier does. Besides, I demand a new indoor basketball court to be constructed on that very place where Hardik died," he said.
Will change happen? One can only hope against hope.
But till then, the Haryana Basketball Association has issued directives which include warning for players to not hang from the rim of poles they feel are unsafe. "We are also taking the dilapidated poles down. But the situation still will not improve if rapid renovation is not done, or new courts are not made," the Association said.
If the death of a prodigy barely stirs the authorities out of their hibernation, though, what would it take for change to truly arrive?
(The Quint has reached out to Haryana's Sports Department, Sports Authority of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Bhiwani District Sports Department, and the BPDO Office of Lakhan Majra for a response on the issues raised. The story will be updated as and when they respond.)