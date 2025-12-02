India vs South Africa: Long May Virat Kohli Continue to Enjoy His Cricket

advertisement
Mithali Raj had strolled out of the commentary box after a long stint. Indian openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana were taking the New Zealand bowlers to the cleaners, and a victory seemed certain. The chatter in the press box, however, had very less to do with the game that was unfolding in Navi Mumbai, but what had happened earlier in the day in Adelaide.
What had happened?
Mithali, visibly disappointed, commented: “Another duck today. This is unfortunate. I think I got very lucky that I never had back-to-back ducks. Hope he bounces back from this.”
That became the question of the nation. Not the 2027 ODI World Cup — that felt galaxies away. Not a hundred hundreds — even farther. Not Tendulkar’s records, not trophies. The only question was — will Virat Kohli bounce back? Or, can he? Does he still have it?
But when has he not, at least in the 50-over format? But, when has he not? At least in the 50-over game?
Prior to the Australian series, Kohli’s last duck in ODIs was against England in November 2023, at the World Cup. Less than 72 hours later, he scored a match-winning 88 against Sri Lanka.
The former Indian captain has 18 ODI ducks to his name, which is the joint third-highest figure for an Indian, behind only Sachin Tendulkar and Javagal Srinath. On an incredible nine of those occasions, he has made a comeback with a century or a half-century immediately after a zero.
One of those occasions was a couple of days back, where he scored a 120-ball 135 against South Africa — his 52nd ODI hundred, and 82nd overall.
How does he do it every other time? A detailed, data-aided thesis could be written. But it would miss the point, for Kohli’s essence lies in his mental fortitude, as he said after the game:
One could understand Rohit Sharma’s desire to lift an ODI World Cup. It is, indeed, the pinnacle of cricketing achievement that no number of T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy or Asia Cup will suffice.
Why, though, still he finds reason in showing up in Ranchi earlier than expected, when he acknowledges that cricket is all but only a part of his life, and not the life in its entirety?
Because he bears responsibility. And with that, comes commitment.
Sunday’s knock proved that the Australia series had little effect on Kohli, for his demeanour was more attacking than in recent times. Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal being dismissed early, Kohli’s strike rate inside the powerplay was over run-a-ball, and he took 48 deliveries to bring up his half-century.
In typical Kohli fashion, the gears slowed when required — particularly after India lost Ruturaj Gaikwad and Washington Sundar in quick succession. Then, in the very over after bringing up his century, the gears roared back to life as he plundered 21 runs off Prenelan Subrayen.
Reflecting on Kohli’s enduring hunger, JioHotstar expert Dale Steyn observed:
Kohli, too, mentioned something similar, when he said:
The nation, collectively, can only hope that he continues to enjoy the game of cricket.