Aakash Chopra | No Reason to Oust Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma From 2027 WC Plans

Barring chaos, of which there no shortage moment, the only other permanence in the Indian cricket team is change. Yet, for the better part of the last two decades, the ever-transient Indian team has seen two unswerving, unassailable rocks of imperishability — Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

That said, times are achanging. An Indian XI without Kohli and Sharma might have sounded ludicrous as recently as last year, yet the pair is now seldom seen, having retired from the two formats most frequently played — T20Is and Tests.