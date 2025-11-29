Aakash Chopra | No Reason to Oust Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma From 2027 WC Plans
With games few and far in between, can Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma keep themselves fit for the 2027 ODI World Cup?
Shuvaditya Bose
Cricket
Aakash Chopra feels Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can feature at the 2027 ODI World Cup, so long they stay fit.
(Photo: X)
Barring chaos, of which there no shortage moment, the only other permanence in the Indian cricket team is change. Yet, for the better part of the last two decades, the ever-transient Indian team has seen two unswerving, unassailable rocks of imperishability — Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
That said, times are achanging. An Indian XI without Kohli and Sharma might have sounded ludicrous as recently as last year, yet the pair is now seldom seen, having retired from the two formats most frequently played — T20Is and Tests.
This raises the natural question: with ODIs appearing sporadically on the calendar, and the duo no longer featuring in any other international format, can they realistically keep themselves in contention for the 2027 ODI World Cup?
The team management, so far, has left all avenues open. Upon being asked about this during the press conference ahead of India’s first ODI against South Africa, which will be held in Ranchi, bowling coach Morne Morkel was as non-committal as he was ambiguous.
They're quality players. As long as they're happy to put in the hard work and maintain their fitness. So for sure, if they mentally and physically feel that their bodies can do that. But by all means, the World Cup is still a long way away.
‘Management Needs to Take It One Step at a Time With Rohit and Virat’
The Quint spoke with former cricketer and expert Aakash Chopra, who is of the opinion that there is, but no reason to rule the pair out.
Right now, I won’t go as far ahead as the 2027 ODI World Cup. The question is always going to be about how they play, how they perform — that’s the conversation we’ll have. For now, Rohit and Virat are doing well. The management needs to take it one step at a time with them, and see where it goes. Now my point is they stay fit and consistent, then why not have them in our World Cup plans? Why wouldn’t we want them to continue?
Aakash Chopra
On the similar lines of uncertainty, he added:
In 2022, if you had asked them whether Rohit and Virat would retire from T20Is before 2025, people would have laughed. A year later, they played the World Cup — and then retired. Similarly, if you had asked in 2023 whether they would step away from Test cricket, people would have dismissed the idea — and yet, here we are. So you never know how life unfolds.
Though unsubstantiated, the narrative of the team management gradually phasing out India’s legends has grown louder in recent months. Chopra, however, was quick to dismiss the theory.
There is also a false perception that is going around. Nobody is trying to keep anyone out of the squad. No doors have been shut. It is just that everybody is trying to think ahead and prepare for the future.
Aakash Chopra
Explaining the selectors’ rationale, he added:
See, from a selector’s point of view, he would want to make a squad that is future proof. It means having a plan in place in case something changes. But if Virat and Rohit keep performing, stay fit, and continue delivering, of course we would want them in the mix — especially for a tough World Cup in South Africa. That said, two years is a long time in anyone’s life, and nobody’s getting younger. So for now, I’m not thinking that far ahead.
Aakash Chopra
The series against South Africa is among the seven ODI series India will feature in prior to the 2027 ODI World Cup. Following the upcoming three matches, Gautam Gambhir will play three ODIs against New Zealand in January 2026, followed by three matches against Afghanistan in June and as mant fixtures against England in July. India’s last three ODI series before the World Cup will be against the West Indies, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.