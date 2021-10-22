Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Set to Join Race for New IPL Team: Report

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
Among the most watched tournaments in cricket, the IPL will be expanding from 8 teams to 10 next season and there’s quite a few interesting names in the mix to own a franchise.
While Manchester United owners, the American Glazer family, have shown interest in the IPL, closer to home, the well-known Bollywood superstar couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also in the fray, Outlook reported.
The Manchester United owners and the Bollywood couple could team-up to own one franchise. According to a report in March this year, the Premier League giants’ net debt has increased to 455 million Pounds due to a sharp fall in gate receipts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Glazers also faced strong protests from Man United fans last season when they were part of the proposed European Super League.
Earlier, the favourites in the race were the Adani Group and the RP-Sanjeev Goenka Groups but now there are other bidders who are willing to loosen the purse strings and be part of the glitzy IPL.
Among those who have picked up bid documents for a new franchise are companies like Torrent Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma. That apart, a Singapore-based private equity firm and US-based venture capitalists have also shown interest. Naveen Jindal (Jindal Power and Steel) and entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala are also keen, the report stated.
IPL’s Bollywood connection presently has Preity Zinta who has stakes in Punjab Kings while Kolkata Knight Riders, finalists in IPL 2021, is co-owned by Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan.
Ranveer is currently also the brand ambassador for the Premier League and the NBA in India.
While the BCCI will verify the bids first before the highest bidders are awarded the teams with the results expected to be declared on 25 October, a day after India’s first game at the 2021 T20 World Cup against Pakistan.