Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Set to Join Race for New IPL Team: Report

The Manchester United owners and the Bollywood couple could team-up to own one franchise. According to a report in March this year, the Premier League giants’ net debt has increased to 455 million Pounds due to a sharp fall in gate receipts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Glazers also faced strong protests from Man United fans last season when they were part of the proposed European Super League.

Earlier, the favourites in the race were the Adani Group and the RP-Sanjeev Goenka Groups but now there are other bidders who are willing to loosen the purse strings and be part of the glitzy IPL.

Among those who have picked up bid documents for a new franchise are companies like Torrent Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma. That apart, a Singapore-based private equity firm and US-based venture capitalists have also shown interest. Naveen Jindal (Jindal Power and Steel) and entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala are also keen, the report stated.