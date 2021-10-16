'Top of the Moon Feeling,' Says Ruturaj After Winning IPL Title and Orange Cap

Ruturaj Gaikwad finished the season as the Orange cap holder.
(Photo: BCCI/IPL)
Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad said he was is feeling top of the moon after winning both the Orange Cap and the coveted IPL trophy as Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final of IPL 2021.
With Friday's win, CSK have now clinched their fourth IPL title. MS Dhoni had earlier led CSK to three IPL titles in 2010, 2011, and 2018.
Chasing 193 in the final, the way KKR openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer started the chase, it looked like the target would not be that difficult. But once they were out, Kolkata's chase fell through as they lost wickets at regular intervals to end up with 165/9 in their 20 overs.
The seeds of Chennai's commanding win were sown by Faf du Plessis, who led the way with a magnificent 86 off 59 balls and also forged a 61-run opening stand with Gaikwad that set the base for Chennai to eventually score 192/3. During KKR's chase, the two double-wicket strikes from Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja helped CSK come out on top.
MS Dhoni's CSK have beaten KKR to win their fourth IPL title.
Praising Gaikwad, his teammate Moeen Ali said that youngster had no weakness.
"He (Gaikwad) has no weakness. He's so calm. Has got every shot. Hopefully, in the future he will play for India," said Moeen.
Adding another feat to his cap, the 40-year-old MS Dhoni also became the oldest captain to lead a team to glory in the premier T20 tournament.
Dhoni has broken Shane Warne's record as the legendary Australian leg-spinner was 39 when he led Rajasthan Royals to glory in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008.
(With input from IANS)