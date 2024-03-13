DC vs GG WPL Live Streaming: How To Watch Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Live

DC vs GG WPL 2024 match will be conducted today, Wednesday, 13 March.
Gujarat Giants (GG) is gearing up to face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the upcoming 20th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024. As per the details mentioned on the schedule, the DC vs GG WPL 2024 match will be played today, Wednesday, 13 March. Cricket fans in India are eagerly waiting to watch the upcoming face-off between both teams. One should know the date and time of the match if they want to follow it live.
The DC vs GG WPL 2024 will be live streamed at the scheduled time for fans who cannot watch it at the stadium. Even though the game does not have much significance for the Gujarat Giants since they are out of the tournament, they can make the journey for Delhi Capitals tough. Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals are ready to play today.
Let's take a look at the GG vs DC match date, time, venue, live telecast channel, and live streaming details in India. You can watch the match from anywhere you wish on the mentioned date.
When will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match be played?
The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants will be played today, Wednesday, 13 March, as per the date on the schedule.
When will the DC vs GG WPL 2024 match start?
The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST on Wednesday.
Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match be played?
As per the official details, the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Where to watch the live telecast of the DC vs GG WPL 2024 match in India?
You can watch the live broadcast of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2024 on the Sports18 Network channels in India. This includes Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD (English), Sports18 Khel, and Sports18 2 (Hindi).
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 in India?
Fans can watch the live streaming of the DC vs GG Women's Premier League 2024 match on Wednesday on the JioCinema app and website.
