Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final Live Streaming: How To Watch Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final: Know the live telecast and streaming details in India.
(Photo Courtesy: Cricketnmore)
The Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final is set to take place between Mumbai and Vidarbha. According to the latest official details announced recently, the finals will be held from 10 March to 14 March. It is important to note that Vidarbha will be looking forward to securing its third Ranji Trophy title. Mumbai also has a chance of winning the 42nd title. Vidarbha reached the Ranji Trophy final stage after securing a 62-run victory over Madhya Pradesh in the semi-final.
Mumbai qualified for the final match after defeating Tamil Nadu. It is important to note that the Mumbai team features famous players like Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw. Cricket fans in India are excited to watch the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final on the scheduled dates. We have all the latest details for interested cricket fans in the country.
Read till the end to know about the Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final match. You can know the dates, timings, venue, live streaming details, and squads here.
Which players are participating in the Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final?
The full squad of the Mumbai team is mentioned below:
Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Bupesh Lalwani, Suryansh Shegde, Hardik Tamore (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Amogh Bhatkal, Royston Dias, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jay Gokul Bista, Atharva Ankolekar, Prasad Pawar (wicketkeeper), Suved Parkar, and Sylvester D'Souza .
The full squad of Vidarbha is stated here:
Akshay Wadkar (Captain/wicketkeeper), Faiz Fazal, Karun Nair, Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Yash Rathod, Sanjay Raghunath, Mohit Kale, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Siddhesh Wath (wicketkeeper), Shubham Dubey, Aditya Sarwate, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Harsh Dubey, Akhsay Wakhare, Lalit M Yadav, Aditya Thakare, and Rajneesh Gurbani.
When will the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final be played?
As per the latest details, the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final will be conducted from 10 March to 14 March. It is important to note that the matches will start from 9:30 am onwards.
Where will the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final take place?
According to the official announcement, the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final between Mumbai and Vidarbha will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final in India?
Viewers in India can watch the live broadcast of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final on the Sports18 Khel channel on the scheduled dates. Remember the match dates and timings to watch the live broadcast.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final in India?
You can watch the Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final on the JioCinema app and website.
