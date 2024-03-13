WPL 2024: Perry's Six-fer Propels RCB Into Playoffs With a 7-Wicket Win over MI

Mumbai Indians ran into trouble after RCB won the toss and elected to field first. They raised 43 runs for the first wicket when Hayley Matthews got out for 26, caught by Perry off Sophie Devine.

Perry then cleaned up Sajeevan Sajana with a length delivery outside off for 30. Mumbai Indians then were left stunned when skipper and star batter Harmanpreet Kaur played-on, on an inside edge off an expansive drive off Perry crashing into the stumps for a duck.

The two wickets in two deliveries in the ninth over left Mumbai Indians at 65/3 and when Amelia Kerr was out four runs later in the 11th over. The procession continued as they kept losing wickets as Perry claimed six wickets in a row to finish with 6-15. Mumbai Indians could manage only a paltry 113, leaving RCB in a strong position.