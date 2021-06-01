Cricketers Can't be Naomi, Need Media Support: Mithali Raj

Naomi, 23, withdrew from the French Open on Monday over her stand to not to speak to the media due to her mental health. She defeated Romania's Patricia Maria Tig in the first round on Sunday, but did not turn up for the post-match press conference which prompted the organisers to fine her $15,000 and be warned that she faced expulsion from Grand Slam tournaments if she continued to do so.

On Monday, Naomi posted a statement on Twitter, saying that she had "suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018" and that "it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press conferences" because she gets "huge waves of anxiety before".