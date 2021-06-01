‘Bouts of Depression’: Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French Open

In a stunning move, tennis world number two Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open, a day after she was warned that she could face expulsion from the tournament following her refusal to speak to the media at the grand slam.

Last week, the 23-year-old had said she would skip media obligations during Roland Garros as they had a detrimental effect on her mental health.

She was fined $15,000 by the Roland Garros referee and Grand Slam organisers had warned her of possible expulsion from the French Open and other Grand Slams in the future if she does not change her stance.