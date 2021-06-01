Twitter Empathises With Naomi Osaka Following French Open Pull-Out

Tennis sensation Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the French Open over her stand to avoid media interactions has sparked a wave of sympathy on social media. Netizens immediately came forward in support of the Japanese wunderkind, giving her a virtual pat on the back for her decision to prioritise mental health and uphold her personal space.



For the uninitiated, Osaka was fined $15,000 for refusing to interact with the media after her first-round win at the French Open and was threatened expulsion from Grand Slam tournaments if she continues to do so. The champion athlete had made it clear on the eve of the tournament that she would decline any media obligations, reasoning news conferences take a toll on her mental well-being.