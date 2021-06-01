Twitter Empathises With Naomi Osaka Following French Open Pull-Out

Tennis sensation Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the French Open over her stand to avoid media interactions has sparked a wave of sympathy on social media. Netizens immediately came forward in support of the Japanese wunderkind, giving her a virtual pat on the back for her decision to prioritise mental health and uphold her personal space.
For the uninitiated, Osaka was fined $15,000 for refusing to interact with the media after her first-round win at the French Open and was threatened expulsion from Grand Slam tournaments if she continues to do so. The champion athlete had made it clear on the eve of the tournament that she would decline any media obligations, reasoning news conferences take a toll on her mental well-being.
People from across the globe sang from the same hymn sheet as they lauded the youngster for her firm stand, while also finding fault with the organisers for their thick-skinned attitude in dealing with the matter.
Users felt that Osaka is setting a fine example for our generation by clearly defining her boundaries and respecting them no matter what. They reckoned her solid stance will enable others to put their mental health ahead of anything else. However, there was an evident tinge of disgruntlement with the way the authorities were pushing their revenue-driven interests at the expense of her state of mind.
However, there is always a flip side to the coin. Some sided with the officials, asserting that communicating with the media is a part of a player’s job and one must adhere to their roles and responsibilities.
