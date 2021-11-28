CA Forced Pat Cummins Into 'Confession' Before Appointing Him: Reports

Cummins also allayed fears that lack of red-ball experience this year would affect the team's chances in the Ashes series. Several top Australian cricketers including Cummins himself, besides Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, David Warner and Steve Smith, haven't had much competitive red-ball exposure for more than six months, either internationally or in First-class cricket due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



But Cummins said that with the success in the ICC T20 World Cup, the squad was ready for the summer ahead.



"(We've had) a really good hitout," Cummins said after Saturday's first training session as skipper. "We were able to simulate match intensity really well. We had a big bowl, us bowlers, two big spells. If the Test match was in the next couple of days, we'd be ready to go."