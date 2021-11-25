BBC Drops Former England Captain Michael Vaughan From Ashes Coverage

Vaughan has "categorically" denied making the remark and claimed his reputation is being "trashed unfairly".



Responding to the BBC's decision, Vaughan said he is "very disappointed not to be commentating for TMS on the Ashes and will miss working with great colleagues and friends".



He added that he is "looking forward to being behind the mic for @foxcricket in Australia".



"The issues facing cricket are bigger than any individual case and I want to be part of the solution, listening, educating myself, and helping to make it a more welcoming sport for all," Vaughan said on Instagram.



The 47-year-old, who was stood down from his BBC Radio 5 Live show earlier in November, will also not be involved in the BBC's "wider coverage of the sport at the moment".