Pat Cummins is Captain, But Steve Smith the Leader in Waiting

Enter, Smith

It seemed like it was only a matter of time that Tim Paine would be the target again, before the upcoming Ashes. The end though came sooner than expected with his explicit text message exchange with a former colleague from 2017 forcing the Tasmanian cricketer to announce his decision to step down from the captain's post and later, announce that he was stepping away from the game for an indefinite time period as well.

With Paine gone, both as a player and captain, from the upcoming Ashes, the mantle has gone to fast bowler Pat Cummins. But what is even more surprising is the return of Smith in a leadership role! Three years after he was banished in the hope of finding a new well-behaved Australian team, Smith is back as deputy to Cummins.

This is really life coming back a full circle for Smith. All the talk by head coach Langer of becoming nice guys will now be consigned to the bin. Smith’s leadership role in any capacity has always been problematic. He has been seen as a polarising figure. We in India remember how during the 2016-17 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Smith tried looking at the dressing room for help when he was pondering about going in for DRS. The famous 'brain-fade' moment.

Then what he did in South Africa just a year later in 2018 has not been forgotten. He was banished from international cricket for a year and from leadership roles for a couple of years. There was always the perception that Paine was warming the seat for Smith. There was no clear leader in waiting unlike previous eras.

Marnus Labuschagne could emerge as an option in the coming years but he has still not reached the level that you would expect a future Aussie Test captain to be at. Smith was clearly the best fit for the role since David Warner, following the Newlands incident, has been banished forever from all kinds of leadership positions.