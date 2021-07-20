Courage, Hand-Eye Coordination, Shots Make Shaw Sehwag 2.0

Prithvi Shaw's 24-ball 43 that included nine, well-timed boundaries brought out comparisons with former India opener Virender Sehwag, who himself tweeted a picture of himself, Sachin Tendulkar, and Brian Lara and wrote, "Pehle 5.3 overs hamara jalwa raha (in the first 5.3 overs, it was our charisma)".

Shaw's shots through the off-side -- his first four was a punch through extra cover while the second one was a cut through point -- were quite similar to what Sehwag would hit during his playing days. Shaw hit a few more, through mid-wicket, and again through extra-cover and point.

While Sehwag hinted Shaw was reminded of himself, the former India team opener's coach and mentor AN Sharma said he could find some similarities.