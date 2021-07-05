Different Kind of Fun Playing Under Rahul Sir: Prithvi Shaw

"There is a different kind of mazaa (enjoyment) playing under Rahul sir. He was our India under-19 coach. The way he speaks, the way he shares his coaching experience, is just amazing. Whenever he talks about the game, it shows how much experience he brings to the table. He knows everything about cricket. The way he speaks on conditions and how to use them, is just out of this world," Shaw told Indian Express on Monday.



"As Rahul sir is there, one will expect discipline in the dressing room. I'm looking ahead to the practice sessions with Rahul sir because I love to speak to him for hours. This (Sri Lanka) tour, I just have to grab the opportunity. I was desperate to get back in the Indian team. I have always kept the team above me. Be it India, Ranji Trophy team, club or my school team. I want to give my best," said the 21-year-old Shaw.



There is speculation that Shaw could be sent to England for the five-Test series against the hosts in August-September as Shubman Gill is reportedly nursing a leg injury.