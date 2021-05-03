Wait & Pounce: Flamboyant Prithvi Shaw 2.0 is Scaling New Heights

Ferocious, flamboyant and destructive – pretty much sum up the purple patch that Delhi Capitals’ opener Prithvi Shaw has been experiencing. The Mumbaikar has been in top form in recent weeks and months, after having gone through some devastating lows, proving instrumental to Delhi’s success in IPL 2021.

Shaw along with Shikhar Dhawan have been to Delhi, so far at least, what Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada were in UAE. At the halfway stage in the season, both duly feature in the top four for the highest run-getters.

In IPL 2021, Shaw has scored 308 runs from 8 innings with a strike-rate of 166.5 – a far cry from his season in UAE and the rest of 2020 too.