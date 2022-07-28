Commonwealth Games: Meghana Out of Quarantine; Set to Join Indian Cricket Team

India batter Sabbhineni Meghana is all set to join the women's T20 squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham ahead of their first group match against Australia on Friday.



On Thursday, after recovering from Covid-19 and coming out of quarantine, Meghana posted a story on her official Instagram account of the boarding pass of her flight to Birmingham, indicating that she is on her way to join the Indian team for the multi-nation event.

It remains to be seen if she will be included in the playing eleven for Friday's match.