Schedule For 2022 CWG Women’s T20 Cricket Announced

The 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games Organising Committee on Tuesday announced that the debuting women's T20 competition will be held between 29 July and 7 August and all the matches will be played at Edgbaston over 10 days.

While the group stage matches in the eight-team competition will take place until August 4, the semi-finals will be played on 6 August. The final and the playoff for the bronze medal will take place on 7 August.

Cricket is going to be played for only the second time ever while women's cricket is featuring at the CWG for the first time in 22 editions.