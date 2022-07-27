CWG 2022: Australian Women's Cricket Team Could Give Opening Ceremony a Miss

Gold-medal favorites, the Australian women's cricket team is likely to give the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on July 28 a miss and instead concentrate on their opening Group A match against India, which will be played barely 12 hours after it finishes.

With the tough game against India on July 29, Meg Lanning's side doesn't want to take a chance. Also, with the India team reporting two Covid-19 cases, including all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar, the Australian team wants to take utmost precaution against the virus.

A report in cricket.com.au on Wednesday, quoting sources, said that Vastrakar and reserve batter Sabbhineni Meghana have been left behind in Bengaluru to serve their isolation period as the rest of the squad left for Birmingham earlier this week.