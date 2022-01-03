Rahul Dravid Backs Cheteshwar Pujara to Come Good Soon

"We've done well, even from the time that I played here. For some reason, the boys have always enjoyed playing at the Wanderers. It's a quicker pitch, but maybe the bounce maybe hasn't been as much as at Centurion in the past. But it is a strange one, it's one of those things, I can't exactly put a finger on what reason is. It may be a familiarity with the city, the ground, for some reason we've always done well there and it is hard to figure out why, but I really hope we continue that now."



But what caught Dravid's eye more was the challenging and result-oriented nature of the match in the Wanderers. "It is a challenging wicket. One of the things you do know when you go into a game at the Wanderers is that generally if the weather holds over five days, you do expect a result there. It is one of the exciting aspects of being in contests like we've had there, is that you know there will be a result and hopefully that result goes your way and for that, you need to play well."



The 48-year-old signed off by saying that the team is guarded against complacency creeping in the next match once India wins a series opener. "It will mean a lot to the group of guys to be able to win a Test match here. However, we are really conscious of the fact that we've been 1-0 up and were before in the past in these conditions and there is no guarantee that we will go on and win this Test series."



"We will have to work really hard over the next five days and play some really good cricket. I expect South Africa to bounce back as they usually do. We will have to play really well. We have the capability, the confidence, and the team to do it, but we need to execute the skills in the next five days."