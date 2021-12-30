Mohammed Shami Among Top 3 Pacers in the World: Virat Kohli After Centurion Win

"The discipline that the batters showed. Winning the toss, batting first overseas is a tough challenge. Credit to Mayank and KL for the way they set it up. We knew we were in pole position with anything over 300-320," said Kohli in the post-match presentation ceremony.



Kohli was elated over India winning their first Test at a venue considered to be a fortress for South Africa.



"We got off to the perfect start (as) we wanted to. Getting the result in four days and have to understand one day was washed out -- shows how well we played. It's always a difficult place, South Africa, but we were clinical with bat, ball, and in the field."



Kohli was firm in his belief that the Indian bowlers can get the 20 South African wickets needed to win the match -- skittling the hosts out for less than 200 in both innings of the match despite Jasprit Bumrah being unavailable for a longish period in the first essay due to a sprained ankle.



"Knew the bowlers will do the job. Spoke about it in the change room -- the fact he (Bumrah) didn't bowl much in the first innings, it allowed South Africa to get around 40 more runs. Just the way these guys bowl together has been a hallmark of our team getting a result in difficult situations."



The 33-year-old heaped praise on pacer Mohammed Shami, who registered match figures of 8/107, including 5/44 in the first innings and becoming the fifth Indian pacer to reach 200 Test wickets.