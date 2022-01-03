Virat Kohli's Been Phenomenal in How He Has Captained the team: Rahul Dravid

"I know there has been a lot of noise on other issues. A little bit outside of the group even leading to this particular Test match. But honestly, in terms of keeping the morale high, it's not been very difficult because, to be honest, it has been led by the skipper himself. I think Virat has been absolutely phenomenal over the last 20 days that we have been here," said Dravid in the pre-match press conference ahead of the second Test starting from Monday.



Speaking further on Kohli's leadership, Dravid remarked, "I think the way he has trained, the way he has practiced, the way he has connected with the group. As a coach, leading into the series there isn't really too much you can do once the game starts. There is not too much control into the results but what you are really looking to do is, as support staff, is to prepare well and get the team into a really good space."



"Virat has been phenomenal in the way he has led the team. He has been absolutely truly a leader. I couldn't speak more highly about him in the way he does his own preparation, practice, and also just the way he is connected with the group over the last two weeks on and off the field. He has truly been a fantastic leader and a really good captain. That's helped in creating a good space for the first Test match. A lot of that has been led by Virat and his leadership really came to the fore."



Dravid called working alongside 'Kohli'a pleasure' and felt big runs from his bat will come soon. "It's a pleasure to work with someone like Virat. He has been a phenomenal leader. Personally, he is in a really good space. Even though he has got those starts but hasn't been able to convert it, I feel there is a run of really big runs from someone like him."