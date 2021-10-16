Rahul Dravid to Take Over as India Men's Team Coach After T20 World Cup: Report

In what is some big news coming in on the morning after the IPL 2021 final, former captain Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian men’s team.

A Times of India report suggests that the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah convinced Dravid to take up the job after the T20 World Cup.

“Dravid has confirmed he will be the next head coach of the Indian team. He will be stepping down as the head of the National Cricket Academy soon,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Dravid has been heading the NCA in Bangalore since 2019 and previously has coached the India Under-19 and A teams.