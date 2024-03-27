CA Expresses Interest To Host India-Pakistan Bilateral Series: Reports

CA expresses interest in hosting a bilateral series between India and Pakistan
Image: PCB/BCCI, altered by The Quint
Cricket Australia (CA) has expressed interest in hosting a bilateral series between India and Pakistan, should the BCCI and PCB mutually agree to matches between the two teams in the future, say reports.
India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13 and the two nations only meet at global ICC events such as World Cups and the Champions Trophy.
The two Asian nations will be in Australia at the same time this November as the CA announced its international schedule with Pakistan playing three ODI matches and three T20Is shortly before India arrive for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, starting on 22 November.
"Going forward, we’re always interested in opportunities for matches and content that will engage our fans and it’s fair to say that every country in the world would love to see India and Pakistan compete in their country," Roach said.
Tickets for a T20 World Cup showdown between rival nations at the MCG in 2022 sold out within five minutes, attracting over 90,000 fans. Similarly, a clash in Adelaide in 2015 was also highly sought after. This demand might have prompted suggestions that Australia could be an ideal neutral venue for future Pakistan-India matches.Ind vs
CA chief executive Nick Hockley also reiterated his desire to host the two Asian nations for a bilateral series.
"We're so excited to host Pakistan. We're so excited to host India. If we can help, that's great. But I think in many ways, that's a bilateral series. It's really for others to make that happen," he was quoted by ESPNCricinfo.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)