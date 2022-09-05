‘Can’t Permit This’: Union Minister on Vandalism of Arshdeep’s Wikipedia Page
The ministry of electronics and information technology is likely to write to Wikimedia Foundation executives.
In reaction to the vandalism of cricketer Arshdeep Singh's Wikipedia page, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday, 5 September, said that no intermediary operating in India could allow such misinformation on its platform.
"No intermediary operating in India can permit this type of misinformation (and) deliberate efforts to incitement (and) user harm – violates our govts expectation of safe and trusted Internet," he wrote on Twitter.
Govt To Ask Wikimedia for Explanation
The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) is likely to write to Wikimedia Foundation executives in India to seek an explanation on how the Wikipedia page entry was changed to reflect an association with Khalistan, according to media reports.
Singh's page was vandalised after he dropped a crucial catch in a Super 4 Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday.
With the game evenly balanced, many believe Arshdeep's mistake at that point cost India the match as Pakistan raced home to victory with five wickets and one ball to spare.
Singh faced trolling and ridicule on social media. However, support poured in from several former players and ministers, including Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, and BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa also backed the 23-year-old fast bowler.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: Wikipedia Arshdeep Singh
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.