‘Can’t Permit This’: Union Minister on Vandalism of Arshdeep’s Wikipedia Page

The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) is likely to write to Wikimedia Foundation executives in India to seek an explanation on how the Wikipedia page entry was changed to reflect an association with Khalistan, according to media reports.

Singh's page was vandalised after he dropped a crucial catch in a Super 4 Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday.

With the game evenly balanced, many believe Arshdeep's mistake at that point cost India the match as Pakistan raced home to victory with five wickets and one ball to spare.

Singh faced trolling and ridicule on social media. However, support poured in from several former players and ministers, including Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh.