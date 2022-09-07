Asia Cup 2022: Twitter Celebrates Arshdeep’s Final Over as India Lose Against SL

Asia Cup 2022: Arshdeep Singh showed composure under immense pressure in the last over against Sri Lanka.
(Photo: IANS)
Although India suffered a six-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday, 6 September, Twitter heaped praises on Arshdeep Singh for bowling a fine last over despite defending only seven runs.
Young pacer from Punjab, Arshdeep Singh found himself at the receiving end of a barrage of criticism and trolls on social media only a couple of days ago, when he dropped an easy catch against Pakistan and India ended up losing the match.
However, in less than 48 hours, Arshdeep turned his critics into his fans, courtesy of an impressive last over against Sri Lanka. Chasing a target of 174 runs, the Lankans had scored 167 runs by the 19th over itself.
Skipper Rohit Sharma turned to the 23-year-old for the last over, and despite having only seven runs to defend, he took the match to the very end. Courtesy of a few accurately executed yorkers, Arshdeep conceded only five runs in the first four deliveries.
His fifth delivery was a slower one which the Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka could not connect with, but ended up running a couple off byes to secure the victory for his team.
Though India have now lost both of their first two matches in the Super Four stage of this competition, Twitter praised the youngster for the composure he showed under immense pressure in the last over.
Here's what Twitter had to say:
Besides social media, Arshdeep Singh has also garnered praise from his skipper Rohit Sharma for his performance in the last over of the match. "Have to give a lot (of credit) to Arshdeep for bowling at the death and for the way he bowled. Chahal and Bhuvi are the senior pros and have been doing it for a while. I need to get answers from the younger ones," Rohit said after the match.
