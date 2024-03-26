Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series Starts At Perth; Adelaide To Host Day-Night Test

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 will take place in Australia
(Photo: PTI)
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series between India and Australia will begin on 22 November, as Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed details of the 2024-25 international schedule.
The Gabba, once the traditional opening venue of the Test summer, will host the third Test from 14-18 December, before the traditional Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from 26-30 December, and the New Year’s Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from 3-7 January, 2025.
Australia have not beaten India in a home series since 2014-15. In 2018-19, India became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia.
"This is one of the most highly anticipated summers of cricket in memory with the eyes of the cricket world focused on the extended Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series and the multiformat Women’s Ashes.
Meanwhile, Australian women will then play three ODIs against India in December meaning the hugely supported Indian men’s and women’s teams will be in Australia simultaneously.
After the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar series, the multiformat women's Ashes will commence with the first ODI on 12 January, and the white-ball leg of the series will finish with a 25 January clash at the Adelaide Oval.
The Test match at the MCG will be played over four days from 30 January and will be the first women's Test to be played at the iconic ground since 1949.
"The women’s white-ball series against New Zealand and India and the men’s white ball series against Pakistan will provide wonderful entertainment and ensure fans in many locations can get behind our world champion teams," Hockley added.
Border Gavaskar Trophy Series schedule:
1st Test, 22-26 November at Perth Stadium, Perth
2nd Test, 6-10 December at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N)
3rd Test, 14-18 December at The Gabba, Brisbane
4th Test, 26-30 December at MCG, Melbourne
5th Test, 3-7 January at SCG, Sydney
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)