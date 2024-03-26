Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series Starts At Perth; Adelaide To Host Day-Night Test

Meanwhile, Australian women will then play three ODIs against India in December meaning the hugely supported Indian men’s and women’s teams will be in Australia simultaneously.

After the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar series, the multiformat women's Ashes will commence with the first ODI on 12 January, and the white-ball leg of the series will finish with a 25 January clash at the Adelaide Oval.

The Test match at the MCG will be played over four days from 30 January and will be the first women's Test to be played at the iconic ground since 1949.