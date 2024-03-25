Border-Gavaskar Trophy Between India and Australia Extended to 5 Tests

Mike Baird, CA Chair, added, "We are absolutely delighted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been extended to five Tests given the intense rivalry between our two great cricketing nations and the excitement this creates."

"The eyes of the cricket world will be on Australia and I’m confident Pat Cummins’ World Champion team can overcome the skill and depth of the Indian team who played so brilliantly to win the last two series here and reclaim the trophy. We’re grateful for the collaboration with the BCCI and I echo Mr Shah’s sentiments about the pre-eminence of Test cricket. We look forward to hosting their team, officials and fans throughout what will be a tremendous series and a highlight of a packed summer of cricket," he further stated.

In the last four Test series between the two teams, India has been the more dominant team, winning each time. This includes winning the Test series in Australia in back-to-back years, from 2018–19 and 2020–21 (both by identical 2-1 margins).

In 2018-19, India became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia.

The extension of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for this and future series recognises the standing of the nations which contested the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final as well as their enduring commitment to the game’s preeminent international format.