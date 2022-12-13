Big Bash League 2022-23: Start & End Date, Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming App

Big Bash League 2022-23 match details are mentioned here for cricket fans.
(Photo: iStock)
Big Bash League 2022-23 or BBL 2022-23 is set to start today, on Tuesday, 13 December. According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, in the opening game, Sydney Thunder will play against Melbourne Stars, on Tuesday. The clash is all set to take place at the Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra. It is important to note that viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the entire match at the scheduled dates and timings.
A total of eight teams are participating in the BBL 2022-23. The teams include Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Stars, Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Sixers, and Brisbane Heat. Around 61 matches will be played among the teams during the Big Bash League 2022-23. Interested viewers should take note of the latest updates about the matches.
The final match is all set to take place on 4 February 2023. The venue of the last match has not been announced yet so one should be alert.
Sydney Thunder is gearing up to play against Melbourne Stars today, on Tuesday, 13 December, at 1:45 pm IST.
Here are the squads of all the eight teams playing in the BBL 2022-23. Take a look at the names of the players:
Adelaide Strikers: Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Colin de Grandhomme, Harry Conway, Ryan Gibson, Travis Head, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle, and Ben Manenti.
Brisbane Heat: Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Sam Billings, Max Bryant, Sam Hain, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley, Jack Wildermuth, Spencer Johnson, and Will Prestwidge.
Melbourne Renegades: Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Liam Livingstone (withdrawn), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Andre Russell (replacing Liam Livingstone, first four matches only), and Martin Guptill.
Melbourne Stars: Trent Boult, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa, and Campbell Kellaway.
Perth Scorchers: Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh (injured), Tymal Mills, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Phil Salt (injured), Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis (replacing Laurie Evans for first seven matches only), Adam Lyth (replacing Phil Salt in the first half only), Stephen Eskinazi, and Hamish McKenzie.
Sydney Sixers: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Izharulhaq Naveed, Chris Jordan, Steve O’Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, and James Vince.
Sydney Thunder: Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner, David Willey (withdrawn), Fazalhaq Farooqi (replacing David Willey for first nine matches only), Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, and Gurinder Sandhu.
Hobart Hurricanes: Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Billy Stanlake, Paddy Dooley, Chris Tremain, Mac Wright, Zak Crawley (overseas replacement for Shadab Khan), and Jimmy Neesham.
In India, you can watch the live telecast of the Big Bash League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network.
