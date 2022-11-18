Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019NEROCA FC vs Sudeva Delhi Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch I-League Live

NEROCA FC vs Sudeva Delhi Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch I-League Live

NEROCA FC vs Sudeva Delhi live streaming will be available today 18 November on Discovery+ OTT platform.
Saima Andrabi
Sports
Published:

NEROCA FC vs Sudeva Delhi Hero I-League 2022-23 Live Streaming Details Here.

|

(Photo: i-league.org)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>NEROCA FC vs Sudeva Delhi Hero I-League 2022-23 Live Streaming Details Here.</p></div>

Hero I-League 2022-23: NEROCA FC is all set to play against Sudeva Delhi today on Friday, 18 November 2022 at Imphal’s Khuman Lampak Stadium. Both the teams will face each other after losing in round 1.

Talking about the so far performance of both the teams, NEROCA lost 0-1 to visitors Real Kashmir while as Sudeva Delhi lost 1-2 to Kenkre FC in New Delhi. Prior to Friday's tie, both teams played against each other in 3 matches. Each team won one match.

Talking about losing the first game, NEROCA FC’s Head Coach Khogen Singh said: “We played really good football. On any other day, we would have scored but in the previous match, we remained unlucky. Against Sudeva, we have to play attacking football and we are fully prepared to go for three points. The boys are determined to give their best in tomorrow’s match.”

Also ReadMumbai City vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming: Hero Indian Super League Match 2022

NEROCA FC vs Sudeva Delhi Hero I-League 2022-23: Date and Time

The NEROCA FC vs Sudeva Delhi match will be played on Friday, 18 November 2022, 4:30 pm at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

NEROCA FC vs Sudeva Delhi Hero I-League 2022-23: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming?

The live streaming of NEROCA FC vs Sudeva Delhi match today will be available on Discovery+ OTT platform.

NEROCA FC vs Sudeva Delhi Hero I-League 2022-23: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast?

The live telecast of NEROCA FC vs Sudeva Delhi match will be broadcasted on Eurosport and DD Sports.

Also ReadIndia Tour of New Zealand 2022: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming and Telecast

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT