NEROCA FC vs Sudeva Delhi Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch I-League Live

Hero I-League 2022-23: NEROCA FC is all set to play against Sudeva Delhi today on Friday, 18 November 2022 at Imphal’s Khuman Lampak Stadium. Both the teams will face each other after losing in round 1.

Talking about the so far performance of both the teams, NEROCA lost 0-1 to visitors Real Kashmir while as Sudeva Delhi lost 1-2 to Kenkre FC in New Delhi. Prior to Friday's tie, both teams played against each other in 3 matches. Each team won one match.

Talking about losing the first game, NEROCA FC’s Head Coach Khogen Singh said: “We played really good football. On any other day, we would have scored but in the previous match, we remained unlucky. Against Sudeva, we have to play attacking football and we are fully prepared to go for three points. The boys are determined to give their best in tomorrow’s match.”